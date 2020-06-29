Karnataka govt launches portal to connect job seekers and employers

“An unemployed person will be imparted a skill and then enabled to get a job,'' the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood department said in a statement, attributing it to the chief minister.

The initiative comes even as the state continues to reel under the economic uncertainty and acute fund crunch due to the covid-19 induced lockdown that has resulted in job losses across the state and country.

The state government has been trying to introduce amendments to key industrial and labour laws as part of its efforts to improve ease of doing business and attract investors in the hope that it would generate employment.

The Skill Connect Forum portal provides information on available jobs.

“All these years, there was no information and communication between job seekers and recruiters. The portal will solve that problem,'' Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said.

Any individual can register on the portal by uploading details of their qualification, skill sets and other details. Similarly, employers would also register on the portal which then tries to match the requirement and availability.

One of the worst hit due to the covid-19 lockdown and its prolonged impact on the economy, the state government is trying to roll out the red carpet for investors by amending various laws. The state government has already amended laws to make it easier for industries to procure land and start production without delays. They have also amended labour laws to make it easier for industries to make up for lost time in the hope to revive the state’s fledgling economy.

Earlier this month, the state government introduced amendments to sections of the Karnataka Industries (Facilitation) Act 2002 to do away with statutory nods required to commence construction and other works.

