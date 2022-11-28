Karnataka govt launches remote ICU services in 41 state-run hospitals

A pilot version of the remote ICU services model was executed in May this year by eGovernments Foundation and Google Cloud at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal, Manipur. At its unveiling, state chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh had said that the remote ICU model was an example of a public-private partnership (PPP) project between state governments and non-government organizations, and could help bring sophisticated medical equipment to hospitals in remote and underserved locations.