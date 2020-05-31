"As an immediate measure we are sanitising the entire complex. We will place sanitisation tunnels. We will be sanitising the railings. We have to sanitise the central air conditioner. We are calling the experts and doing it," Dr Uday B Garudachar, Chikpet MLA and owner of Garuda Mall told PTI. He also demanded that the government consider providing concession in power tariff and waive property tax due to heavy loss incurred by the shopping malls. "Our association has given a representation to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and put forth our various demands to overcome the losses we have suffered, which runs in crores," the MLA said.