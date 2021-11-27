The passengers will be allowed to exit the airport premises only upon testing negative for Covid

People landing in Karnataka from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong will be required to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR Covid-19 test upon arrival in view of the new coronavirus variant found in these nations, said the state government in a notification on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The international arrivals originating from South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong shall compulsorily undergo RT-PCR testing for Covid-19 and only after testing negative, be permitted to leave the airport/port of entry," the notification read.

Further, it directed authorities to track everybody who has arrived from these three countries in the last 15 days and subject them to repeat RT-PCR testing.

“Those travellers who are tested positive, shall be compulsorily placed under institutional isolation in hospital for 10 days," it said.

“It is mandatory to subject the positive samples for Whole Genomic Sequencing (WGS) on a fast-track basis," it added.

State health minister K Sudhakar had earlier in the day said that those who are found Covid positive will stay in and around the airport and will be treated, if needed.

The minister also said that home quarantine will be mandatory after their arrival in the city.

Two South African returnees to Bengaluru have tested positive for Covid-19 and their samples have been sent for further tests to determine the exact variant.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a proactive approach and a review of plans for easing of international travel curbs and urged people to be more cautious while several states moved quickly to take precautionary measures and remain vigilant.

Covid situation in state

Karnataka reported 322 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 29,95,285 and the toll to 38,196.

Bengaluru Urban continued to head the list of cases (149), as the city saw 105 discharges and no deaths.

The day also saw 176 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,50,306. The total number of active cases is now 6,754.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.34%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.93%.

