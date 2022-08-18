Karnataka govt mandates singing national anthem in all schools, colleges2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 05:09 PM IST
- The new order by the Karnataka government is applicable to all government, aided and private schools and pre-university colleges
Listen to this article
The Karnataka government has reportedly issued an order mandating all schools and pre-university colleges in the state to make students sing the national anthem every morning, during the mass prayer. Notably, the order was issued on Wednesday dated August 17 is applicable to all government, aided and private schools and pre-university colleges, news agency PTI report said.