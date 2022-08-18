The Karnataka government has reportedly issued an order mandating all schools and pre-university colleges in the state to make students sing the national anthem every morning, during the mass prayer. Notably, the order was issued on Wednesday dated August 17 is applicable to all government, aided and private schools and pre-university colleges, news agency PTI report said.

According to the order, despite the government order being in force in this regard, some primary and secondary schools in Bengaluru have not been practising the mass singing of the national anthem during morning prayers, and the government has received complaints about this, the report said.

The order further note that following the complaints, Deputy Directors of the Department of Public Instruction, Bengaluru North and South divisions have visited the schools concerned and confirmed that the singing of national anthem in the morning prayer was not happening there. The order cites Section 133(2) of the Karnataka Education Act, which gives the government the power to issue directions and the order also says in case of lack of space for mass prayer, the national anthem should be sung in the classrooms, the report said.

Additionally, as per a report in Deccan Herald, Karnataka school education and literacy minister BC Nagesh has ordered an action against three high-end schools in Bengaluru that allegedly skipped the national anthem in their morning prayers, while St Joseph’s Boys’ High School, Bishop Cotton Boys’ High School and Baldwin Girls’ High School in Bengaluru are under the radar of the Karnataka government.

Karnataka school education and literacy minister further noted that “we have been singing the National Anthem whenever we have a field assembly. As the field assembly isn’t conducted every day, a recorded version of the National Anthem will be played from the principal’s office and children sing from their classrooms. The Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) visited the school. He gave as a report asking us to sing the Anthem daily, which we have been doing," according to Deccan Herald report.

(With inputs from PTI)