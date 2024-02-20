Karnataka govt mulls building flyovers on certain stretches of Bengaluru metro

The Karnataka government has sent a proposal to the Centre to build flyovers along certain stretches of metro lines to decongest Bengaluru city, said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the mass grievance redressal 'Government at Your Doorstep' at Jnanabharathi, he said, "It has been decided to build flyovers on certain stretches of metro lines to decongest the traffic. A proposal has been sent to the Centre regarding this."

“The Chief Minister announced many projects in the Budget to develop Bengaluru. The BBMP Budget will be presented soon and it will complement the projects announced in the State budget. We are preparing a feasibility report for tunnel roads near Yeshwanthpura, Sumanahalli, Goraguntepalya, etc," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said that the state government has taken up the work of surveying all the properties in Bengaluru and delivering all property documents to people's doorstep under the 'Namma Swattu' scheme.

“You could probably hear only the promises in the BJP government but you would see our work now. Our guarantee schemes reach 95% of the people. The remaining 5% of the people are not being reached due to technical glitches," Shivakumar said as quoted by ANI.

He further stated that the Karnataka government is also planning to give a subsidy to set up solar panels atop your terrace. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have delivered as promised. We don't do politics of emotion but of building livelihoods. Our government programmes are aimed at reducing the burden of price rise," the Karnataka minister added.

"The state government has a pilot project of document verification done in your constituency and some officials have tried to tamper with some documents. A complaint has been registered against them and an FIR has been filed. There have been many complaints on the penalties for property tax, we are bringing an amendment to the law," he said

Shivakumar said that RR Nagar and Yeshwanthpura are like his two eyes. He said that MLA S T Somashekar had requested a solution for drinking water in 110 villages around Bengaluru city and the government has developed a plan for that, as per ANI reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"MLA Muniratna had raised the issue of increasing depths of borewells and I will have a discussion with BWSSB officials on the same. Bengaluru city will get an additional 6.5 TMC of water and it will reach the beneficiaries by May."

"My brother D K Suresh is working closely with the constituency. He is addressing micro issues of the locality. He is responsible for my huge victory of 1.23 lakh votes in Kanakapura. The elections are approaching and you have to support the people who are working for you and not someone busy advertising," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With ANI inputs)

