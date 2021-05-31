The Karnataka government would start the unlock process in a phased manner by easing restrictions provided the coronavirus infections in Bengaluru come down to less than 1,000 a day, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Monday.

The Karnataka Revenue Minister's statement came just a week before the current lockdown comes to an end on 7 June.

Speaking to reporters in Chikkaballapura, Ashoka said, "I have given my opinion to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa about unlocking the lockdown in a phased manner by opening one after another sector.".

Replying to a query on lifting the restrictions on 7 June when the current lockdown which is in effect since 10 May comes to an end, Ashoka said there is a request from some sectors to lift curbs stage by stage.

He, however, warned that the lockdown will continue if the number of infections does not come down.

"The restrictions will be eased only when the infections reduce. For example, in Delhi the cases are about 1,000 a day. In Bengaluru, the number should come below 1,000 a day and in Karnataka it should be limited to just 2,000 to 3,000. Then only the government will consider easing the lockdown," the minister added.

According to him, the lockdown has helped controlling the infections and deaths due to Covid-19.

Ashoka said the government has not yet received any report from the TAC.

Things will be clear only on June 6 when the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with ministers, officials and the TAC members.

"We will decide whatever is in the interest of people," he added.

Meanwhile, a senior official too said that there is talk about lifting curbs in a phased manner.

"There is a discussion going on at the government level to unlock the lockdown stage by stage. The coronavirus cases would be under control only if the restrictions are eased in a phased manner. Even we (officials) are also recommending the same," Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told reporters here.

Karnataka black fungus cases, deaths

A total of 1,250 black fungus (Mucormycosis) cases have been reported in Karnataka so far, informed the state health department.

Of the 1,250 affected patients, 1,193 are still under treatment. While 18 patients have been discharged so far, 39 people have succumbed to the fungus, stated a bulletin released by the health department on Sunday.

Bengaluru Urban Khurda district accounted for the most number of infections with 521 cases. While 508 people are still under treatment in the state capital, 10 people have recovered and 3 patients have died so far.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Sunday reported 20,378 fresh cases and 382 deaths taking the infections and fatalities to 25,87,827 and 28,679 fatalities, the Health department said.

The state has 3,42,010 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 22,17,117 with the recovery of 28,053 people.

Bengaluru Urban district, which had become an epicentre of infections during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 and had exceeded 26,000 cases a day, reported 4,734 infections and 213 fatalities.

The city's Covid-19 tally and fatalities was highest compared to any other part of Karnataka.

The city has so far reported 11,59,237 infections and 13,104 deaths.

There were 1,62,625 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

