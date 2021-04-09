Subscribe
Karnataka govt nullifies Mysuru deputy commissioner's orders on covid curbs

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (@CMofKarnataka/Twitter)
1 min read . 11:41 AM IST ANI

Amid rumours of another lockdown, the deputy commissioner Mysuru deputy commissioner had announced that negative reports were mandatory to visit tourist places

The restrictions and guidelines including negative COVID-19 reports announced by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri were taken down by the Karnataka government on Thursday evening.

Amid rumours of another lockdown, the deputy commissioner Mysuru deputy commissioner had announced that negative reports were mandatory to visit tourist places, resorts, clubs, theatres, and convention halls, and an advisory for travellers from Bengaluru.

However, by evening, the order was nullified by Principal Secretary, Revenue Department (Disaster Management, Bhoomi & UPOR) Manjunath Prasad who issued an order making it clear that no such orders can be issued by District authorities and only the Chief Secretary is authorised to do so.

Earlier, Rohini Sindhuri, deputy commissioner Mysuru said, "As we all are aware that second wave has already started, actions are being taken to curb the second wave. There are 10 days holidays which are starting from 10th of April, more than a week the holidays will continue."

"The district administration we have taken 2-3 important decisions, we are not closing down any tourism spots, But we have listed out 5 places where covid-19 Negative reports are mandatory. Tourist spots, resorts, convention halls, party halls, and cinema halls, in these places, covid 19 negative reports mandatory," she added.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, ten States---Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala, and Punjab have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases.

"84.21 pc of the new cases are reported from these 10 states", Health Ministry informed.

With 1,26,789 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's active caseload reached 9,10,319 on Thursday. India reported 59,258 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,18,51,393. The national Recovery Rate is 91.67 per cent.

