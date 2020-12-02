Karnataka govt panel warns: Second covid wave expected in January-February

Speaking to reporters, Health Minister Sudhakar said a meeting will be held at the government level regarding the TAC recommendations. "Our positivity rate is less than 1.2 per cent. The report of the TAC states that there may be a second wave. A meeting regarding this will be held in a couple of days. Based on the outcome of the meet, discussions will be held with the Chief Minister and the final decisions will be taken," he said. A meeting is yet to take place to discuss on the recommendations.