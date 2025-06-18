Karnataka govt plans to increase daily work hours to 10; ‘modern-day slavery’, say trade unions — check details

The Karnataka government is planning to increase the daily working hours to 10 from the current nine hours, besides allowing more overtime hours, by amending the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishment Act 1961, reported The Hindu.

Working hours and labour conditions in shops and commercial establishments in the state are governed by the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishment Act 1961.

The amendment is aimed at simplifying procedures such as record-keeping and certification, especially for smaller establishments, said the report.

In Karnataka, the work hours can be increased to 10 hours a day and 48 hours a week. The total number of hours of work, including overtime, should not be more than 12 hours a day, said the report.

If the amendment comes into force, companies in the information technology sector are likely to benefit the most.

In 2019 and 2020, the Union government passed four Labour Codes to allow for an increase in working hours.

Following this, states of Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand passed legislations in this regard.

Trade unions oppose Karnataka’s proposal Trade unions on Wednesday strongly opposed the Karnataka government's alleged move to extend daily working hours in certain sectors, including IT.

The state Labour Department on Wednesday convened a meeting with the industry representatives and trade union leaders to discuss the proposed amendment to the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, which reportedly seeks to increase the daily working hours to 12.

Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) said it opposed the proposal, calling it a form of "modern-day slavery".

“The government is attempting to normalise inhuman conditions. This amendment is not about productivity—it’s about pleasing corporate bosses by turning human beings into machines,” KITU leader Suhas Adiga alleged.

The union appealed to all employees across the sector to unite and resist the proposed changes, which it claims would gravely impact work-life balance and job security.