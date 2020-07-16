Karnataka govt-private hospitals deadlock impedes covid-19 response system

He said PHANA has a total of around 10,500 hospital beds and it is willing to set aside half of this for covid care that includes the share of the government and its own walk-in patients. But the government, he claims, is insisting on 50% of the total capacity that would make the proposal very unsustainable due to the differences in business models and rise of non-covid deaths due to non-availability of beds for treatment. He adds that there are no beds for walk-in patients who are taxpayers since the government is aiming to allocate everything to others.