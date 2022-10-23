Karnataka govt receives investment proposal worth 1.74 lakh crore

Karnataka govt receives investment proposal worth ₹1.74 lakh crore2 min read . 06:57 AM IST
Karnataka government on Saturday approved 11 investment projects in the state worth over ₹1.74 lakh crore and that could generate around 41 thousand jobs
In the first such move, Karnataka Government has approved projects worth over ₹1.74 lakh crore in the state in its 60th meeting of the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The committee approved eight projects mostly in the clean energy sector out of which 8 are new while 3 are additional projects.
The investment projects are expected to further push industrial growth and generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in Karnataka. A total of 41,448 people could get employment out of the investment projects.
The development was also informed through the Karnataka Chief Minister's official Twitter handle, it tweeted, “The 60th meeting of the State High-Level Clearance Committee, approved 11 projects which will bring investment proposals worth Rs. 1,74,381.44 crores to Karnataka. It will also generate more than 41,000 job opportunities"
Karnataka Chief Minister while talking about the developments said, "Green energy is the future. In this regard, the proposals for green hydrogen and ethanol production companies in the state have been approved in the meeting. Karnataka's contribution to the share of the green hydrogen export will be high in the country and it will start in 2026,"
"In order to encourage green hydrogen production we have approved proposals from Acme Clean Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd, JSW Green Hydrogen Ltd. Avada Ventures Pvt. Ltd and Renew E-Fuels private. We are happy that the state has received such a huge investment ahead of Global Investor's Meet. This has indeed raised our expectations,"
"Karnataka is the third largest sugarcane growing state in the country and also is the highest producer of ethanol. We are glad that the green energy sector investment proposals have been approved in today's meeting," The Chief Minister added while speaking at the meeting
The companies whose proposals were cleared include, ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited, Haryana - ₹51,865 crore; Avaada Ventures Pvt Ltd, Mumbai - ₹45,000 crore; JSW GREEN HYDROGEN LIMITED, Ballari - ₹40,148 crore; ReNew E-Fuels Private Limited, Gurgaon - ₹20,000 crore; Atria Power Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru - ₹9,454 crore; Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd, Koppal - ₹3,025 crore; JSW NEO ENERGY LIMITED, Mumbai - ₹2,579 crore; and Continental Automotive Components (India) Pvt. Ltd, Bengaluru- ₹920 crore.
While the companies with the additional investments include Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited, Ramanagara - ₹511 crore; G M Sugar and Energy Ltd., Bangalore - ₹49.44 crore; and Resources Pellets Concentrates Pvt. Ltd., Bellary – ₹830 crore.
