With a lower hospitalisation rate in the city amid the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Karnataka government has decided to lift the weekend curfew in the state. However, the curfew will be reimposed as soon as the state's hospitalisation rate escalated. According to the Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka, "The weekend curfew on Saturday and Sunday is being lifted. This decision has been taken based on the experts' report and it is subject to conditions. Now the rate of hospitalisation is about 5%, in case it increases we will re-impose week-end curfew".