Karnataka govt relaxes Covid curbs due to lower hospitalisation rate. 5 points

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With a lower hospitalisation rate in the city amid the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Karnataka government has decided to lift the weekend curfew in the state. However, the curfew will be reimposed as soon as the state's hospitalisation rate escalated. According to the Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka, "The weekend curfew on Saturday and Sunday is being lifted. This decision has been taken based on the experts' report and it is subject to conditions. Now the rate of hospitalisation is about 5%, in case it increases we will re-impose week-end curfew". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a lower hospitalisation rate in the city amid the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Karnataka government has decided to lift the weekend curfew in the state. However, the curfew will be reimposed as soon as the state's hospitalisation rate escalated. According to the Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka, "The weekend curfew on Saturday and Sunday is being lifted. This decision has been taken based on the experts' report and it is subject to conditions. Now the rate of hospitalisation is about 5%, in case it increases we will re-impose week-end curfew".

Meanwhile, all the other Covid-related restrictions will continue in the state. Here's the list of covid-related restrictions: {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Meanwhile, all the other Covid-related restrictions will continue in the state. Here's the list of covid-related restrictions: {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The night curfew in the state will continue from 10 PM to 5 AM every day.

Cinema halls, pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, and eating places will have to follow 50% capacity rules. Protests, rallies, fairs, processions, congregations, and events will be prohibited. Marriage functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places.

The Karnataka government will decide on reopening schools and colleges in the city on January 29, while in other places they will continue to operate as they are doing now.

Further, the government order states that the intensive surveillance at the border of Maharashtra, Kerala, and Goa states shall continue as per the prevailing circular or guidelines issued by the Department of Health.

All the above guidelines will remain effective till January 31. Continuing to register a surge in cases, Karnataka on Friday logged 48,049 new cases of coronavirus and 22 fatalities in a day. The state had recorded 47,754 fresh infections on Thursday. Karnataka's caseload has surged to 34,25,002 and the death toll to 38,537. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The night curfew in the state will continue from 10 PM to 5 AM every day.

Cinema halls, pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, and eating places will have to follow 50% capacity rules. Protests, rallies, fairs, processions, congregations, and events will be prohibited. Marriage functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places.

The Karnataka government will decide on reopening schools and colleges in the city on January 29, while in other places they will continue to operate as they are doing now.

Further, the government order states that the intensive surveillance at the border of Maharashtra, Kerala, and Goa states shall continue as per the prevailing circular or guidelines issued by the Department of Health.

All the above guidelines will remain effective till January 31. Continuing to register a surge in cases, Karnataka on Friday logged 48,049 new cases of coronavirus and 22 fatalities in a day. The state had recorded 47,754 fresh infections on Thursday. Karnataka's caseload has surged to 34,25,002 and the death toll to 38,537. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}