In a bid to curb spread of novel coronavirus cases in the state, the Karnataka government released fresh set of guidelines ahead of the 14-day complete lockdown, which will start from tomorrow, 27 April, 9 pm and will be in enforced till 12 May, 2021.

In its new orders, schools, colleges, educational institutions, all cinema halls, malls, gyms, sports complexes, theatres, hotels, restaurants, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, swimming pools, and similar places to remain closed during 'COVID curfew', the state government said. Metro rail services to also remain closed, it added.

However, students travelling for exams are permitted to use admission ticket as a travel pass. There will be no restriction on movement for Covid-19 testing across the state and vaccination will be permitted.

However, public and private buses, passenger vehicles will not be permitted during the lockdown. Intra,inter-state movement of passenger vehicles permitted for emergencies.

Shops for essentials, standalone liquor shops, outlets will be allowed to open from 6-10 am. Takeaway from restaurants and home delivery of alcohol has been allowed.

Banks, ATMs, insurance offices, e-commerce companies, all facilities in supply chain of essential goods. Cold storage, warehousing will also function during this period, the order stated.

Construction, manufacturing, agriculture, medical sectors will continue to operate during this period.

All social, political, cultural/ religious functions (other gatherings and large congregations) will be prohibited.

All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for public. However, all personnel engaged in the service of the place of worship shall continue to perform their rituals and duties without involving any visitors.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Monday reported 29,744 COVID-19 fresh cases and 201 fatalities, taking the caseload and deaths to 13,68,945 and 14,627 respectively, the health department said.

According to the health bulletin, 10,73,257 people were discharged cumulatively including 10,663 today in the state. Karnataka had recorded 34,804 new COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Bengaluru urban district accounted for 16,545 fresh infections and 105 deaths. The city has so far reported 6,70,201 infections and 5,905 deaths.

There are 1,92,669 active cases whereas 4,313 people were discharged on Monday.





