2 min read.Updated: 16 Jul 2021, 09:10 PM ISTLivemint
Karnataka govt said that violators of COVID guidelines will be liable to face legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code
The Karnataka government on Friday permitted the reopening of academic institutions. However, as per the official order, colleges pertaining to the health and medical sector (medical/dental colleges, colleges and institutions related to Ayush, nursing colleges, and other allied health care academic institutions/colleges) are only allowed to reopen in the state.
Further, inside the university/college campus only teaching and non-teaching staff who have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be permitted to attend the colleges.
The colleges and institutions have to follow strict COVID appropriate behaviour and guidelines by the concerned department, the Karnataka government added.
Violators of COVID guidelines will be liable to face legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Meanwhile, medical and paramedical staff in Karnataka will be trained on Covid-19 management, State Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday.
Speaking at the inauguration of a training programme organised by the State Health Department for doctors in Bengaluru Urban District, Sudhakar said vaccine is being given to those aged above 18 years but experts have been of the opinion that the infection can also spread to those under 18.
He said treatment given to elders cannot be provided to children and hence pediatricians are being trained to handle COVID-19 among children.
Doctors in all districts will be imparted training on this.