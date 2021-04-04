OPEN APP
Karnataka state government today issued a detailed set of guidelines for the people going to the gym and gym owners. Karnataka reported 4,553 new COVID-19 cases, 2060 discharges and 15 deaths today with Bengaluru Urban being the worst affected district in the state.

The government had imposed restrictions on many public events in its order on April 2 believing that public gathering could lead to the spread of coronavirus, which is rising alarmingly in the state.

A number of gym operators and the regular gym-goers had given a representation to the Chief Minister following which the order was revised, Karnataka chief secretary P Ravikumar said in his latest order.

The notification said, "Govt of Karnataka issues guidelines for gyms in the state; occupancy at any time can't exceed 50% of the capacity, strict COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, equipment to be sanitised after every use and if there is any violation, the gym shall be closed till the COVID pandemic is over.

The Karnataka government had earlier said that gyms will remain close due to the rising covid-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has extended the implication of its order regarding 50 per cent seating capacity in cinema halls and it is to be applicable from April 7.

"Gyms will be allowed to remain open with the condition that the occupancy at any time cannot exceed 50 per cent of the capacity," the government said.

He said gyms need to follow strict COVID protocol like wearing facemasks, observing physical distancing and provision of hand sanitiser.

Karnataka government announced yesterday that order capping seating capacity in theatres at 50% would now be applicable from April 7, following a request from the Kannada film industry.

"Under the clause 10 of the order, seating allowed in the cinema hall was restricted to a maximum of 50 per cent of the seating capacity. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has made a request to CM to allow cinema halls to run due to the fact that advance online bookings have been made because of the non receipt of advance notice. It is now, decided that the said restriction will be made applicable with effect from 7th April 2021," the order from the Karnataka government read.

Here are the key highlights from the new notification that has been issued by the government of Karnataka:

  • Classes 10,11 and 12 can continue in the existing mode, however, attendance at these classes in person is not mandatory.
  • Classes of higher and professional courses shall be suspended, except classes due for Board/University examinations of Health Sciences.
  • Residential and Boarding schools shall be closed, except for the students of Classes 10,11, 12, and for students of higher and professional courses.
  • The number of persons in public transport, shall not exceed the seating capacity.
  • The practice of work from home shall be followed in offices and work places as far as possible.
  • In Cinema halls, alternate seating subject to a maximum of 50% seating capacity only shall be allowed in the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi,Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad.
  • In the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi,Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Hubali-Dharwad, number of customers in pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants shall not exceed 50% of the capacity.
  • In shopping malls, closed markets, departmental stores, etc strict enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour(CAB) like ensuring wearing of masks, physical distancing, provision of hand Sanitizer shall be enforced. If there is any violation , the facility shall be closed till the covid-19 epidemic is over.

