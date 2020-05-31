Karnataka on Sunday reported its biggest ever single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 299 more testing positive for the disease, thus breaching the 3,000-mark. Two more people died of the virus taking the toll to 51, health department said. So far 3,221 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state including 1,218 discharges, 1,950 active cases, the department said in a bulletin. Maharashtra continued to be the major contributor as most of those who were infected had returned from the western state. Of the 299 new cases, 255 are the inter-state passengers while seven were international flyers, the department said. Raichur accounted for the highest with 83 people, followed by 44 in Yadagiri.