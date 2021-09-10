OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka govt revises landing, parking fee for aircraft at flying school

The landing and parking fee of the scheduled and non-scheduled aircraft operators and helicopters at Karnataka's Government Flying Training School at Jakkur have been revised by the state government. 

As per the order, the landing charge for non-scheduled operators will be 5,000 and for scheduled operators 1,000. The parking charge for helicopters will be 100 per hour up to 24 hours.

For the next seven days, the same would be 200 per hour. And from the eighth to 15th day, parking charge for helicopters would be 25,000. It would be 50,000 from 15th day to 30th day. 

The landing charge for micro light aircraft will be 400 whereas the parking charge will be 20 per hour.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout