The landing and parking fee of the scheduled and non-scheduled aircraft operators and helicopters at Karnataka's Government Flying Training School at Jakkur have been revised by the state government.

As per the order, the landing charge for non-scheduled operators will be ₹5,000 and for scheduled operators ₹1,000. The parking charge for helicopters will be ₹100 per hour up to 24 hours.

For the next seven days, the same would be ₹200 per hour. And from the eighth to 15th day, parking charge for helicopters would be ₹25,000. It would be ₹50,000 from 15th day to 30th day.

The landing charge for micro light aircraft will be ₹400 whereas the parking charge will be ₹20 per hour.

