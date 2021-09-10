Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka govt revises landing, parking fee for aircraft at flying school

The landing charge for micro light aircraft will be 400 whereas the parking charge will be 20 per hour.
1 min read . 09:12 PM IST Livemint

  • As per the order, the landing charge for non-scheduled operators will be 5,000 and for scheduled operators 1,000. The parking charge for helicopters will be 100 per hour up to 24 hours.

The landing and parking fee of the scheduled and non-scheduled aircraft operators and helicopters at Karnataka's Government Flying Training School at Jakkur have been revised by the state government. 

As per the order, the landing charge for non-scheduled operators will be 5,000 and for scheduled operators 1,000. The parking charge for helicopters will be 100 per hour up to 24 hours.

For the next seven days, the same would be 200 per hour. And from the eighth to 15th day, parking charge for helicopters would be 25,000. It would be 50,000 from 15th day to 30th day. 

The landing charge for micro light aircraft will be 400 whereas the parking charge will be 20 per hour.

