Karnataka government on Wednesday revised the night curfew timings and date hours later it announced the impose such a curfew in the state amid fears of new and fast-spreading Covid-19 strain in UK.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a series of tweets said that the night curfew, which is intended to be enforced from today, will go into effect tomorrow, 24 December from 11 pm to 5 am and will continue till 2 January, 5 am.

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದಿನಿಂದ ಜಾರಿ ಮಾಡಲು ಉದ್ದೇಶಿಸಿದ್ದ ರಾತ್ರಿ ಕರ್ಫ್ಯೂ ಬದಲಾಗಿ ನಾಳೆ, ಅಂದರೆ ದಿನಾಂಕ 24.12.2020 ರಿಂದ ಜನವರಿ 01, 2021 ರವರೆಗೆ, ರಾತ್ರಿ 11:00 ಗಂಟೆಯಿಂದ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 5:00 ಗಂಟೆಯವರೆಗೆ (ದಿನಾಂಕ 02.01.2021ರ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 5:00 ಗಂಟೆ) ಜಾರಿಯಲ್ಲಿರುತ್ತದೆ. (1/2) — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) December 23, 2020





"During the night curfew, special rituals for Christmas Midnight Mass can be held without interruption on the night of 24 December," Yediyurappa added.

No restrictions on goods vehicles, movement of long-distance buses/trains/air services during the night curfew. Employees of industries and companies, which require 24/7 operations will be allowed, the state government added.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister had imposed the night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am effective today 23 December to 2 January, 2021.

Sudhakar had held a detailed discussion with the TAC members consisting of senior health experts in the state. Neighboring state Maharashtra on Monday had declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

Yediyurappa had also said those travelling to the state from foreign countries must have COVID-19 certificate and the test should have been done only 72 hours before. All arrangements have been done at the airport to conduct tests and health staff have been deployed there and we have seen that no one enters the city without getting tested.

Meanwhile, a person had tested COVID-19 positive after arriving from the UK in Karnataka. The person is kept under observation by the authorities.

Responding to a question the Chief Minister said all activities will go on as usual between 6 am to 11 pm and no one should come out after 11 pm. He said a guideline will be issued soon in this regard. Regarding schools and colleges we have discussed and informed that it will open from January 1 for class 10 and second year PUC (class 12) students, he said, adding "within two days we will see if there are any developments and come back. As of now it will start from January 1."

