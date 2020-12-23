Responding to a question the Chief Minister said all activities will go on as usual between 6 am to 11 pm and no one should come out after 11 pm. He said a guideline will be issued soon in this regard. Regarding schools and colleges we have discussed and informed that it will open from January 1 for class 10 and second year PUC (class 12) students, he said, adding "within two days we will see if there are any developments and come back. As of now it will start from January 1."