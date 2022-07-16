Karnataka govt revokes ban on photography inside government offices

Karnataka govt revokes ban on photography inside government offices1 min read . 04:53 PM IST
The Karnataka CM took the decision after reviewing the decision of banning photography and videography and order has been issued with immediate effect.
The Karnataka CM took the decision after reviewing the decision of banning photography and videography and order has been issued with immediate effect.
The Karnataka government has withdrawn the ban it had put on photography and videography in any government offices across the state. The instructions arrived from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
The Karnataka government has withdrawn the ban it had put on photography and videography in any government offices across the state. The instructions arrived from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
The Karnataka CM took the decision after reviewing the decision of banning photography and videography and order has been issued with immediate effect.
The Karnataka CM took the decision after reviewing the decision of banning photography and videography and order has been issued with immediate effect.
The State government had issued the ban orders after the State Government Employees Association submitted a petition for the ban on 15 July.
The State government had issued the ban orders after the State Government Employees Association submitted a petition for the ban on 15 July.
The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms issued an order which states, “The public visiting the government officers must not take pictures or videos of government officials without their permission while in office and carrying out their duties."
The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms issued an order which states, “The public visiting the government officers must not take pictures or videos of government officials without their permission while in office and carrying out their duties."
The association had alleged before the government that some employees were being harassed by certain people by shooting photos and videos inside government premises.
The association had alleged before the government that some employees were being harassed by certain people by shooting photos and videos inside government premises.
Earlier, the association wrote the petition to the government on 25 February, 2022. Meanwhile, political parties had criticised the order and said that such an order will only encourage corruption at government offices.
Earlier, the association wrote the petition to the government on 25 February, 2022. Meanwhile, political parties had criticised the order and said that such an order will only encourage corruption at government offices.
With ANI inputs.
With ANI inputs.