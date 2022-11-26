Karnataka govt 'seriously' mulling UCC implementation

The Karnataka government is 'seriously' mulling the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) implementation in the state to ensure equality, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, as quoted by news agency PTI.
Speaking to reporters, he said, "The state government was very seriously considering implementing the UCC as it was part of the main manifesto of the BJP at the national level."
He said that the Karnataka government is looking at the various committees formed in different states to implement the UCC to study all the aspects before taking a call on it, as per PTI reports.
The chief minister, while addressing the BJP workers, said the preamble of the constitution speaks of equality and fraternity.
Reaffirming his commitment to implement the UCC, he said, “.. we have been talking about Uniform Civil Code from the time of Deendayal Upadhyay. There is a serious thought going on at the country and state levels. There is also an intention to implement it when the right time comes."
“I would like to say very clearly that we not only expound things we believe in that can make people’s welfare possible and bring equality but also we will take all strong measures to implement it," he explained, PTI reported.
Speaking about the new anti-conversion law, Bommai said many people called it anti-constitutional but now the Supreme Court has passed an order saying forced conversion is a crime.
He also said his party strongly believed that devotees should manage the shrines. In the coming days, provisions will be made in that direction.
