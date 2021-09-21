In a bid to encourage the lower middle class and the poor to buy a flat, the BJP-led government in Karnataka has said that the stamp fee will be reduced to 3% from 5%. This will be applicable to flats priced between ₹35 lakh and ₹45 lakh.

The State Legislative Assembly has passed an amendment to the Stamp Act, 1957, slashing the stamp duty. However, this 2% reduction is applicable only on first-time registration, primary sales in other words.

Speaking on the matter, Shantanu Mazumder, Executive Director – Karnataka, Knight Frank India, said, “Karnataka Government’s decision to slash stamp duty by 2% will provide marginal boost to the real estate sector. Although the move is definitely progressive, it will only make marginal difference to the volume of sales because 2% is capped for properties worth 45L only. While it will save cost to homebuyers, the volume of sales below 45L is restricted. Had the stamp duty cut been across the price categories as was done by the Maharashtra government, the impact would have been desirable. Limiting it to properties worth up to ₹45 lakh may not lead to volumes."

With this, Karnataka has joined the bandwagon of States, which understand that this (stamp duty cut) is by far the single-biggest housing demand booster.

