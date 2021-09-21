Karnataka govt slashes stamp duty on flats below 45 lakh

Speaking on the matter, Shantanu Mazumder, Executive Director – Karnataka, Knight Frank India, said, “Karnataka Government’s decision to slash stamp duty by 2% will provide marginal boost to the real estate sector. Although the move is definitely progressive, it will only make marginal difference to the volume of sales because 2% is capped for properties worth 45L only. While it will save cost to homebuyers, the volume of sales below 45L is restricted. Had the stamp duty cut been across the price categories as was done by the Maharashtra government, the impact would have been desirable. Limiting it to properties worth up to ₹45 lakh may not lead to volumes."