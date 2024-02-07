"This is the last resort," said Karnataka Minister KH Muniyappa on Wednesday as the state government ramps up to stage its 'Delhi Chalo' protest against central government's alleged neglect of Congress-led Karnataka following drought and tax devolution.

Whole of Karnataka Ministry, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will stage a sit-in protest at the national capital's Jantar Mantar today against the "biased" fiscal policies of the Centre.

Speaking with ANI, Minister Muniyappa said that the Karnataka government has made all efforts to get money from the Centre for the drought situation, but no money has been released.

"The government of India had sent an expert committee to study the drought situation in Karnataka, who then submitted a report.

Home Minister (Amit Shah) had expressed concern about the situation and had assured the CM that the Centre would release funds. However, no money has been released to date."

The Congress government flashed ads in newspapers on Tuesday saying that the protest is against the “the financial atrocities committed by the Central government on Kannadigas and Karnataka."

Simultaneously, the Congress has announced a social media campaign #MyTaxMyRight.

Congress leader Srinivas BV alleged that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is not ready discuss the government's tax devolution policies. "Today, the entire Karnataka cabinet has come to Delhi to hold a protest against the Centre demanding to pay the correct tax amount to the Karnataka government."

Requesting MLAs of other political parties to join the protest in Delhi, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "This is an issue that is not related to any party, this is an issue of the state."

"Last year, we had a very severe drought, and the loss has been estimated at ₹35 thousand crores. We asked the Centre for ₹18 thousand crores, but not a single rupee has been released. Added to that is the GST share, and the other is the money for the drought in the affected areas."

On the other hand, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has accused CM Siddaramaiah of playing dirty politics and said that his accusations hold no solid ground.

Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has also criticised the state government stating that Congress had no reason to protest and was merely attempting to create drama ahead of the upcoming elections.

(With ANI inputs)

