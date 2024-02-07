Karnataka govt stages 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's financial atrocities
Karnataka Congress government protests against financial atrocities committed by Centre, demands correct tax amount and release of funds for drought-affected areas.
"This is the last resort," said Karnataka Minister KH Muniyappa on Wednesday as the state government ramps up to stage its 'Delhi Chalo' protest against central government's alleged neglect of Congress-led Karnataka following drought and tax devolution.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message