Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara said on Monday that "seven officers were kept under suspension" after a photo and a video involving murder-accused actor Darshan Thoogudeepa went viral on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Yesterday evening our officers went and inquired. 7 officers were kept under suspension. This is a lapse. This should not be repeated. We also have some responsibility," Parameshwara was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The minister's comments came after a purported photo of jailed Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa smoking a cigarette sparked a controversy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, a purported video of Darshan speaking to a person over a video call too has surfaced. There has been no official confirmation so far on whether the purported photo and video were from within the jail premises or elsewhere in the past or whether they are doctored material.

Reacting to the picture, the deceased Renukaswamy's father Kashinath S Shivanagowdru demanded a probe into it and punishment for those behind it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 17 people, including Darshan along with his friend Pavithra Gowda, are currently in judicial custody in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy.

Sources had told PTI earlier that 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to the fan's murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police sources said Gowda, who is accused number one, was the "major cause" for Renukaswamy’s murder. They claimed that it has been proved from the probe that she instigated the other accused, conspired with them, and took part in the crime herself.