The Karnataka government is keen on ensuring all safety measures are followed during classroom learning , said state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

"Preparations have been made for reopening schools. Necessary directions have been given to the government and private schools regarding how to bring students, taking consent from parents or guardians, seating arrangements, alternate days shift wise classes, sanitisation, among other things," Bommai said.

"We have taken extreme care to ensure classroom learning for students while protecting them from Covid-19. We are taking necessary steps in this direction," he added.

Schools in Karnataka will resume offline classes from 23 August.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said he will be personally visiting schools in Bengaluru and surrounding areas along with primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh on Monday.

Decision on school reopening

The Karnataka government had earlier this month decided to reopen schools for students from class 9 to 12 (II PUC) across the state from 23 August in alternate batches.

However, choosing to remain cautious, it subsequently decided not to reopen schools in districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate is over 2%.

The decision on resuming primary schools has been deferred till the last week of August to factor in the possible third Covid wave.

The CM has appealed to parents to get vaccinated, pay attention to the health of their children and instil confidence in them.

Asked whether children can attend classes without any fear, he said: “Absolutely, our intention behind reopening schools is that children should slowly start coming to schools. For about one-and-half years, they have not been to schools, we want them to gradually start attending."

Covid situation in state

Karnataka reported 1,453 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 29,36,077 and the toll to 37,105.

The day also saw 1,408 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,77,785.

Out of 1,453 new cases, 352 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 381 discharges and one death.

The total number of active cases in the state is 21,161. While the positivity rate stood at 0.83%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.16%.

