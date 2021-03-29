{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka on Monday ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in the state but imposed fresh curbs in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. The government banned all parties and celebrations in apartments and protests, rallies across the state. It said, "The number of Covid-19 cases in apartments is increasing, so no parties or celebrations allowed from today. For 15 days from today no protests, rallies will be allowed in the state."

"There will be no lockdown. But, strict action will be taken against people who don't wear mask," the government also said.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka CM B. S. Yediyurappa held a Covid19 review meeting with the Covid task force in Karnataka.

On Sunday, as many as 3,082 people in Karnataka tested positive for Covid-19 virus pushing the infection tally to 9,87,012. Last it crossed the 3,000-mark on 6 November when the total count of new infections was 3,156. For the past three days, the state has been recording over 2,500 new infections each day. On Saturday, 2,886 cases were recorded, 2,566 on Friday, while on Thursday, a total of 2,523 people were found to be infected.

On Sunday, the number of active cases touched 23,037 in the state. Meanwhile, yesterday's death count of 14 pushed the death toll to 12,504, while 1285 discharges took the recovery total to 9,51,452. Currently, the positivity rate stands at 2.89%, and case fatality rate is .38%.

Meanwhile, to control the spread of the virus, earlier this week, the government has made it mandatory for all passengers arriving from any state to Bengaluru to furnish a negative coronavirus test report beginning 1 April. The health minister said it has been decided to hand-stamp infected people, to distinguish those exposed to the killer virus, residing in BBMP limits.

Karnataka is one of the four states that account for 80.17 of the new Covid-19 cases reported in last 24 hours. "The four states -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh -- cumulatively account for 80.17 per cent of the total active cases in the country," it said.

"India's total active caseload has reached 5,21,808 today. India's present active caseload now stands at 4.33 per cent of India's total positive cases. A net incline of 35,498 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

(With inputs from agencies)

