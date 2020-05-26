BENGALURU : The Karnataka government on Tuesday said that it will check for any lapses on its side in releasing of mandatory quarantine guidelines that specifies exemptions for people travelling by air into the state.

"I will check why it (standard operating procedure) was not published," S.Suresh Kumar, Karnataka's primary and secondary education minister said.

Kumar's statements come a day after union chemicals and fertilizers minister D.V.Sadananda Gowda found himself in the middle of a controversy after he was allowed to leave the airport after he landed from Delhi on Monday without being subject to quarantine norms.

Soon after Gowda was allowed to walk out without quarantine, the Karnataka government issued an addendum, dated 23 May, that specified the exemption to union ministers and a few other categories of people.

The timing of the addendum raised doubts if the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government had issued a backdated guidelines copy to quell the growing voices of anger against Gowda,who was also the former chief minister of Karnataka.

"I don't know why it was not issued, " Kumar added. Most documents, announcements and updates on covid-19 in Karnataka are issued by the health department on an official WhatsApp group.

Guidelines issued by Karnataka specifies mandatory seven day institutional quarantine for people returning from states like Maharashtra, Delhi,Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

But Gowda was allowed to walk out of the airport, angering other passengers that snowballed into a controversy.

"Pained at an attempt to make my official visit to Bengaluru a controversial one despite I being a Union Minister handling Pharmaceutical Dept, an essential wing fighting COVID19. I followed the SOP, which exempts Ministers, Officers on duty from quarantining," Gowda posted on Twiiter.

