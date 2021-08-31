The Karnataka government will take a decision on relaxing Covid-related restrictions on Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations, on 5 September, after getting necessary inputs from the districts and the expert committee, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

CM Bommai who held a meeting with senior ministers, officials and experts on 30 August had deferred a decision on allowing full-fledged Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations for which several BJP leaders and groups with Sangh Parivar background were mounting pressure.

"Right decision has to be taken at the right time, all the inputs that were required from various districts were not there at yesterday's meeting. We have sought inputs from Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of police of all the districts, and the health department has been asked to do a complete analysis," the Karnataka CM said in response to a question on "delay" in the decision.

Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai said, "The opinion was to take guidance from the expert committee on what decision has to be taken and necessary measures to be put in place. They have sought some time, so on September 5 we will hold a meeting, and we will decide on it."

Several organisations and political leaders, mostly from the BJP and with Sangh Parivar background have been demanding relaxation of restrictions on Ganesha Chaturthi.

Citing coronavirus, the Karnataka government had earlier banned the public celebration of the Ganesha Chaturthi by setting up pandals, and had said that people must celebrate it in their homes and no procession will be allowed while bringing the Ganesha idol or during the immersion of the idols.

Meanwhile, terming the road accident that occurred in the city during the early hours of Tuesday in which seven youth, including a Tamil Nadu MLA's son, were killed as "shocking", Bommai said, police will inquire into the reasons for the accident.

"One should be careful while driving during the night time for safety of self and others. Safety rules like speed limit, signals, road humps have to be followed, to avoid such accidents," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Monday reported 973 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,48,228 and death toll to 37,293, the health department said. The day also saw 1,324 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,92,517.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 264 new cases as the city saw 261 discharges and three deaths. Active cases stood at 18,392.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.64 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.54 per cent. Three deaths each were reported from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi and Udupi, while one each from Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Shivamogga and Tumakuru (1).

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada reported the highest number of new cases at 193, Udupi 98, Hassan 74 and Mysuru 73.

With agency inputs

