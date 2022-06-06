Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Karnataka govt to decide on imposing Covid control measures amid uptick in cases

Karnataka govt to decide on imposing Covid control measures amid uptick in cases

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
2 min read . 03:33 PM ISTLivemint

  • CM Bommai, however, said that there is no need for any unnecessary panic or worry, as the state has already put in place certain regulatory measures

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, on Monday indicated that the state government is expected to take a decision on imposing certain Covid-19 control measures in a couple of days, aimed at containing the high number of fresh coronavirus cases. 

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, on Monday indicated that the state government is expected to take a decision on imposing certain Covid-19 control measures in a couple of days, aimed at containing the high number of fresh coronavirus cases. 

CM Bommai, however, said that there is no need for any unnecessary panic or worry, as the state has already put in place certain regulatory measures. 

CM Bommai, however, said that there is no need for any unnecessary panic or worry, as the state has already put in place certain regulatory measures. 

The Karnataka chief minister said, "In the wake of Covid cases increasing, our Principal Secretary-Health will hold meetings with officials of all districts to know about the situation there and review the Covid management measures being taken and will submit a report to me." 

The Karnataka chief minister said, "In the wake of Covid cases increasing, our Principal Secretary-Health will hold meetings with officials of all districts to know about the situation there and review the Covid management measures being taken and will submit a report to me." 

Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai said based on the report in the next couple of days, the government will take several decisions. 

Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai said based on the report in the next couple of days, the government will take several decisions. 

"There is no need for anyone to have any unnecessary worry about Covid, we have already taken measures to control it, there is no need for anyone to panic," Bommai added. 

"There is no need for anyone to have any unnecessary worry about Covid, we have already taken measures to control it, there is no need for anyone to panic," Bommai added. 

As the virus cases continue to surge in neighbouring Maharashtra, its Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray recently indicated that the state could be staring at the fourth wave, but there was no need to panic. 

As the virus cases continue to surge in neighbouring Maharashtra, its Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray recently indicated that the state could be staring at the fourth wave, but there was no need to panic. 

In response to a question, CM Bommai said compensation has been given to the victims of Covid second wave and if there were any specific incidents about someone not getting it, the government will consider, if brought to its notice. 

In response to a question, CM Bommai said compensation has been given to the victims of Covid second wave and if there were any specific incidents about someone not getting it, the government will consider, if brought to its notice. 

Karnataka on Sunday witnessed 301 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality, the State Health department said. The new cases took the overall virus tally in the state to 39,53,359 while one death pushed the toll to 40,066.

Karnataka on Sunday witnessed 301 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality, the State Health department said. The new cases took the overall virus tally in the state to 39,53,359 while one death pushed the toll to 40,066.

The infections include 291 in Bengaluru Urban district, three in Mysuru, and two in Dakshina Kannada. There were zero infections and fatalities in 23 districts of the state.

The infections include 291 in Bengaluru Urban district, three in Mysuru, and two in Dakshina Kannada. There were zero infections and fatalities in 23 districts of the state.

The Health department said 146 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,10,837 till date. The number of active cases stood at 2,414. 

The Health department said 146 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,10,837 till date. The number of active cases stood at 2,414. 

The positivity rate for the day was 1.40% and case fatality rate was 0.33%. As many as 21,413 tests were conducted, including 16,533 RT-PCR tests. 

The positivity rate for the day was 1.40% and case fatality rate was 0.33%. As many as 21,413 tests were conducted, including 16,533 RT-PCR tests. 

The total number of tests done till date was 6.64 crore. There were 6,426 inoculations done today, taking the total vaccination count to 10.93 crore till now.

The total number of tests done till date was 6.64 crore. There were 6,426 inoculations done today, taking the total vaccination count to 10.93 crore till now.