CM Bommai, however, said that there is no need for any unnecessary panic or worry, as the state has already put in place certain regulatory measures
Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, on Monday indicated that the state government is expected to take a decision on imposing certain Covid-19 control measures in a couple of days, aimed at containing the high number of fresh coronavirus cases.
The Karnataka chief minister said, "In the wake of Covid cases increasing, our Principal Secretary-Health will hold meetings with officials of all districts to know about the situation there and review the Covid management measures being taken and will submit a report to me."
Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai said based on the report in the next couple of days, the government will take several decisions.
"There is no need for anyone to have any unnecessary worry about Covid, we have already taken measures to control it, there is no need for anyone to panic," Bommai added.
As the virus cases continue to surge in neighbouring Maharashtra, its Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray recently indicated that the state could be staring at the fourth wave, but there was no need to panic.
In response to a question, CM Bommai said compensation has been given to the victims of Covid second wave and if there were any specific incidents about someone not getting it, the government will consider, if brought to its notice.
Karnataka on Sunday witnessed 301 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality, the State Health department said. The new cases took the overall virus tally in the state to 39,53,359 while one death pushed the toll to 40,066.
