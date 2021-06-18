Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he would convene a meeting today where he would discuss easing the Covid-related curbs and the state's preparation for the third coronavirus wave.

The current coronavirus guidelines will get over on June 21.

The Karnataka CM said, " No agenda has been set, political issues, flood, and other issues will be discussed...We will discuss in the evening about giving relaxations and preparation for the third wave".

The government had last week issued a new set of Covid-19 guidelines that extended the lockdown measures in 11 districts, which have a high positivity rate, till 21 June, while some relaxations were announced in the rest of the state from 14 June.

It said that the daily coronavirus curfew will be imposed from 7 pm to 5 am and the weekend curfew will be imposed from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, after 14 June.

However, the Karnataka government had eased relaxations in 19 districts, including the opening of parks and industrial units with riders, extending the duration of shops selling essential goods, permission for autos and taxis to ply with a maximum of two passengers, among others.

On the latest corruption allegations, CM Yediyurappa said," There is no political confusion, one or two people spoke something to the media that is being highlighted. They're doing it from the beginning. Incharge Arun Singh hasn't even met them, there is no confusion. No cabinet member is worried".

"I don't want to react to AH Vishwanath (BJP MLC), our High Command will decide about action against him," Yediyurappa added.

BJP legislator A H Vishwanath has accused Yediyurappa's son and BJP state unit vice- president B Y Vijayendra of interfering in the functioning of the government.

The BJP MLA openly demanded Yediyurappa's ouster.

Vishwanath on Friday claimed that most party leaders, who met BJP general secretary Karnataka in-Arun Singh, felt that leadership in the state should be changed otherwise the party shall neither survive nor come back to power.

His remarks came two days after Arun Singh said there are no differences among party members and the Bharatiya Janata Party stands united amid speculations of leadership change in the state.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader CN Ashwathnarayan refuted Vishwanath's allegations and said that the issue of leadership in the state has already been addressed by the BJP's National general secretary and party president.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.