Karnataka govt to install Kempegowda statue at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha

Karnataka government has announced to install a statue of Kempegowda ruler, the fonder of Bengaluru, in front of Vidhan Soudha in the city. Another statue will be inaugurated by Prime Minister at Bengaluru airport on 11 November
As a tribute to the founder of Bengaluru, Karnataka government will install a statue of Bengaluru ruler, Kempe Gowda, at the city’s Vidhana Soudha, announced Karnataka minister R Ashoka on Tuesday.
The statue of the Bengaluru ruler, Kempe Gowda, will be erected in between of already present statues of Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr BR Ambedkar, according to Deccan Herald’s report.
"Our government is taking the achievements of Kempe Gowda closer to the people. No other government in the past had highlighted the glory of Bengaluru's founder like our government and this generation must be aware of the greatness of Karnataka’s leader," Ashoka said.
It is worth mentioning that the state government is also installing a 108 feet tall statue at the Bengaluru Aiport, which is also known as Kempegowda International Airport. The statue will be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11 November and will be known as the ‘statue of prosperity’.
Along with this, a theme park will also be developed near the statue which will become a major attraction for tourists. The speciality of the theme park will be its connection with villages of Karnataka. It will be consecrated with soil and water collected from villages from 31 districts in Karnataka.
The statue that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also have a sword weighing around 4,000 kg. The magnanimous statue has been made by the government at a cost of ₹85 crore. The heritage park will be spread at an area of 23 acres.
The theme park which is spread in a 23 acre area will consist of several things for visitors. It will have an ampitheatre, pathway, subway, A V exhibition system, 3D projection fountain. Along with this, visitors can also spend time in the flower garden, relax in VIP lounge, restroom and kiosks. The park is fitted with modern tiles, pavilions, concrete walls, etc. Along with the statue, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate Bengaluru airport’s Terminal 2.
