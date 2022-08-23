Karnataka govt to place 'Unicorn' logo in Bengaluru2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 06:44 AM IST
- Bengaluru's unicorn logo: The design of the Unicorn logo structure is under progress by a financial solutions company
Listen to this article
Regarded as the startup capital of India, Bengaluru has emerged as the city with the highest concentration of unicorns in the country. As a result, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed officials to identify a suitable place in the city to put up a Unicorn logo in Bengaluru. According to Crunchbase website, 53 Indian startups turned unicorns in 2021-22. Of them, 19 are in Bengaluru, 12 each in Mumbai, and in the National Capital Region (NCR), respectively.