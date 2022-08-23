Karnataka govt to place 'Unicorn' logo in Bengaluru

This year in May, India’s tally of unicorns reached 100. To share this proudful moment, Prime Minister Modi in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio broadcast said, "You surely know that a unicorn is a startup worth at least ₹7,500 crore. The total valuation of these unicorns is more than $330 billion; that is, more than ₹25 trillion. Certainly, this is a matter of pride for every Indian." Entrepreneurs, he added, were emerging from smaller cities and towns as well. “This shows that in India, one who has an innovative idea can create wealth".

