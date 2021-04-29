The Karnataka government is procuring one crore additional doses of COVID vaccine, Chief Minister B Yediyurappa said on Thursday. Work order in this regard has been placed, he said as reported by PTI.

Government of India has so far supplied 99.40 lakh doses of vaccine to the state and 93.50 lakh doses have been administered, he said, adding, around 5.9 lakh doses are available. Vaccination drive for 18-45 age group would be undertaken in a phased manner, the CM said.

"Government of India, on request of many states, has liberalised this phase (vaccination for 18-45 age group) for procurement of vaccines and implementation plan", Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka government on Monday announced that it will provide free vaccination all between the age of 18 and 45 years for free at the government hospitals.

''Covid-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to citizens between 18-44 years of age at all govt vaccination centers across Karnataka. Union Govt vaccination drive for citizens above 45 years of age will continue. I urge all eligible to register themselves from April 28,'' Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

The state on Thursday reported 35,024 new cases of coronavirus, taking the overall caseload to 14.74 lakh to date. The state reported 270 deaths and 14,142 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

