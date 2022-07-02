Karnataka govt to regularise services of pourakarmikas: CM Bommai

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party joined the protest by pourakarmikas. "AAP in Delhi and Punjab has encouraged pourakarmikas to participate in the elections and win them. This has given political strength to the sentiments of pourakarmikas. However, in Karnataka, BJP has turned blind to the problems and pains of pourakarmikas. The BJP government is stubborn by not responding to repeated protests of pourakarmika," Karnataka AAP president Prithvi Reddy said.

