Karnataka govt to regulate supply of remdesivir to private hospitals

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday said that it would regulate the supply of remdesivir to private hospitals to check black marketing and hoarding of a drug that is shown to reduce the risk of death and significantly improve the conditions of severely ill patients.

“Remdesivir which is currently available in the government hospitals will be supplied to private hospitals through government. This will help to curb black marketing of this drug," according to a statement from the state’s medical education ministry.

By regulating the supply of the drug, the government could further strain its relations with the private hospitals and widen the rift between two key players required to deal with the covid-19 health crisis.

The Covid-19 task force reiterated that 50% of beds at private hospitals will be reserved for patients referred by the government while the remaining can be used for walk-in patients and for other illnesses. Private hospitals say that they are willing to set aside 50% of their total capacity and the government can take half of this, which would allow it to treat patients with other ailments and illnesses.

This has been a point of contention between private hospitals and the government, forcing the latter to issue an order to this effect after it was unable to resolve the differences.

In a meeting of the Covid-19 task force, it was also decided to fix rates for Covid-19 testing at private labs. Patients referred by the government will have to pay ₹2,000 while those walking in will have to pay ₹3,000, according to the statement.

It was also decided that four lakh antigen kits and five lakh swab test kits will be purchased to ramp up testing. An additional 16 RTPCR and 15 Automated RNA extraction units will be established to ramp up testing to help the state achieve its target to conduct around 50,000 tests per day.

The government also said that a committee will be formed to supervise and recommend purchase of equipment and medicines for Covid treatment. The committee approved the purchase of equipments and upgradation of existing facilities at government hospitals at a cost of Rs.500 Crore.

“Oxygen pipeline will be connected to 4,736 beds in 17 Government medical colleges. This will enable high flow oxygen for these beds and beneficial for the future use as well," according to the statement.

The government, which has been unable to resolve wage issues of civic and health workers, decided that Ayush Doctors will get a monthly salary of ₹48,000, ₹80,000 for MBBS doctors and ₹30,000 for nurses for the next six months.

