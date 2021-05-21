Eight days after the suspension of the vaccination drive, the Karnataka government has announced that it will resume inoculation of people in the age group of 18 to 44 from Saturday.

The development comes after the state government said it will receive two lakh doses of Covishield on Friday.

"Vaccination for 18-44 years age group is being resumed from May 22 and state procured vaccines will be utilised to vaccinate the eligible beneficiaries," a government order stated.

Vaccines will be administered in a phased manner, with frontline warriors in the age group being the first to receive the jab.

"The state has identified corona frontline warriors who will be receiving the vaccines initially," said the order.

The deputy commissioners and the chief commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be in charge of the vaccination in Bengaluru.

Nodal officers for each category will be nominated by the deputy commissioners in districts and chief commissioner of BBMP to facilitate Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, said the order.

They will also issue eligibility certificates of the category under which the beneficiaries will be vaccinated, the order stated.

According to the order, the mode of implementation will be workplace vaccination.

Those willing to get vaccinated should produce eligibility certificates for registration on the CoWIN portal.

The certificate can be any valid identity card approved by the Government of India, the order said.

“The number of vaccination sites and vaccinations per day will be decided by the district authorities based on the availability of vaccines," it said.

The state government also clarified that other priority groups will be vaccinated as per the list.

State Health minister K Sudhakar said Karnataka has so far received 1,22,20,510 doses and vaccinated 1,13,61,234 people.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had rolled out the vaccination drive for people from 18 years to 45 years on 1 May symbolically, but suspended the drive on 12 May.

The halt in the drive had come due to the absence of an adequate supply.

Karnataka has placed an order for two crore Covishield and one crore Covaxin vaccines. It has also decided to float a global tender for two crore vaccines.

The southern state has set a target to vaccinate the eligible population by the year-end.

Who are frontline workers in Karnataka?

Close family members of health workers

Government transport personnel

Auto and cab drivers

Electricity and water suppliers

Postal department staff

Street vendors

Security and office keeping staff of offices

Judicial officers

Media persons

