Karnataka govt to strengthen Anti-Terrorism Squad: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Attributing to the rising "destructive forces" entering into all fields in society, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced to strengthen of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and an increase in the number of prisons in the state.
Attributing to the rising "destructive forces" entering into all fields in society, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced to strengthen of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and an increase in the number of prisons in the state.
He also said the state police needs reforms to tackle rising crime in Karnataka. He announced to equip of the state police with sophisticated weapons. He also recalled the state police's glorious history and paid tribute to its brave personnel on Police Martyr's Day.
He also said the state police needs reforms to tackle rising crime in Karnataka. He announced to equip of the state police with sophisticated weapons. He also recalled the state police's glorious history and paid tribute to its brave personnel on Police Martyr's Day.
"The population is increasing in the society and both national and international destructive forces are trying to disturb peace in the society," the Chief Minister said.
"The population is increasing in the society and both national and international destructive forces are trying to disturb peace in the society," the Chief Minister said.
In addition to strengthening the ATS, the Karnataka government will bring changes in the state police system by creating its police museum and increasing the number of jails, among others. Basavaraj Bommai stressed the need to think about possible crimes in advance and enact legislation accordingly.
In addition to strengthening the ATS, the Karnataka government will bring changes in the state police system by creating its police museum and increasing the number of jails, among others. Basavaraj Bommai stressed the need to think about possible crimes in advance and enact legislation accordingly.
Also Read: Bengaluru on rain alert for next 5 days, roads waterlogged, wall collapsed
Also Read: Bengaluru on rain alert for next 5 days, roads waterlogged, wall collapsed
In the future, the state may see the construction of a separate command for the training of police inspectors and deputy superintendents. Basavaraj Bommai stressed the duty of senior-level police officers and said if they will work efficiently, it will automatically let the junior level police officers to work efficiently.
In the future, the state may see the construction of a separate command for the training of police inspectors and deputy superintendents. Basavaraj Bommai stressed the duty of senior-level police officers and said if they will work efficiently, it will automatically let the junior level police officers to work efficiently.
He claimed Karnataka to be ahead of fellow states in terms of providing facilities to the police personnel. Along with this he talked about the high recruitment rate of police personnel in the state. Around 4000-5,000 police personnel are appointed every year in the state.
He claimed Karnataka to be ahead of fellow states in terms of providing facilities to the police personnel. Along with this he talked about the high recruitment rate of police personnel in the state. Around 4000-5,000 police personnel are appointed every year in the state.
There is a need to increase the public's confidence upon the police and bring transparency in the police recruitment to bring down corruption, stated the Chief Minister. He also mentioned the need of including new technology and cyber crime in police training.
There is a need to increase the public's confidence upon the police and bring transparency in the police recruitment to bring down corruption, stated the Chief Minister. He also mentioned the need of including new technology and cyber crime in police training.
With the rise in the construction of the police stations, Karnataka Chief Minister claimed that all the police stations will have their own buildings in the next one year.
With the rise in the construction of the police stations, Karnataka Chief Minister claimed that all the police stations will have their own buildings in the next one year.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.