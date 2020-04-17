BENGALURU : With rising number of positive coronavirus cases in the state, the Karnataka government on Friday said it decided to conduct tests on those displaying symptoms for the disease in districts that have not reported even a single case of the infection so far.

Eight districts are Covid-19-free in the state. "It has been decided to conduct tests on those who have symptoms of disease, in districts that have not reported even a single case of Covid-19 so far," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters here.

Noting that doctors were of the opinion that it was necessary for those suffering with fever, cold, breathing problem to immediately undergo COVID-19 test, he said, a special app is being developed for this purpose. In the wake of COVID-19 cases increasing in the state, during the last couple of days, the Chief Minister held discussions with top officials and experts here.

Pointing out that more than 17,000 tests have been conducted so far, he said, earlier we used to do 500 tests per day while now we are doing nearly 2,000. Directing officials to lay stress on the procedures involved in the treatment, Yediyurappa said, if the cases get reported at early stages, it will help doctors give proper treatments and save lives.

"Patients are coming to doctors on an average after four days after the symptoms occur. I appeal to the people to consult doctors as soon as symptoms are seen," he said. The Chief Minister said during the meeting it was resolved to pay more attention towards patients who are in ICU and to conduct certain special tests on them.

Appropriate guidelines would be followed to treat COVID- 19 patients, he said, adding that we are waiting for ICMR approval for plasma treatment. Observing that ICMR has issued guidelines stating that there should be two testing labs in every district and one in every medical college, Yediyurappa said steps have been taken to set up 10 more labs by the end of April.

The Chief Minister said the meet decided on making preparations to face the situation, in case the number of cases went up after the lockdown is relaxed. Guidelines would be issued to companies that would start working after relaxing lockdown. "We will meet on April 21 again to decide the further course of action," he added.