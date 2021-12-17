With as many as 8 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant being detected from the state, Karnataka government said it's tracking their contacts. It further said state government is taking appropriate measure during the festive season to ensure that the disease does not spread further.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday, while speaking to news agency ANI, said, "There are a total of eight Omicron cases in Karnataka at present. We are tracking all the primary and secondary contacts of these cases. We have tested them and are taking a lot of steps so that it does not spread."

"We are discussing it with our expert committee and the State Chief Minister. We will take appropriate measures to ensure that the disease does not spread in Karnataka," the minister said replying to a question regarding regulations during the upcoming festive season

As the cases in Maharashtra have increased, the state is also monitoring the borders of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, the minister added.

India's Omicron tally touch 111

India's Omicron COVID count crossed the 100 mark on Friday after recording the highest single day rise of 24 fresh cases of the new variant, even as the Centre advised people to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings and keep New Year celebrations at low intensity.

As the Omicron tally from 11 states and union territories stood at 111 exactly 15 days after the first case of the potentially more contagious COVID variant was detected in Karnataka, 20 new cases were reported from Maharashtra(8) and Delhi(12) to take their total to 40 and 22 respectively. Telangana and Kerala recorded two more cases each to take their tally to eight and seven respectively.

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

(With inputs from agencies)

