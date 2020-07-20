Karnataka govt tries to come clean on covid-19 expenses, but questions remain

BENGALURU : The Karnataka government on Monday dismissed allegations of irregularities and profiteering made by opposition leaders, claiming it had spent a total of ₹290 crore just from the health department to procure ventilators, masks and other medical equipment required to battle covid-19 health crisis.

Presenting the accounts of expenditure on various medical equipment, the state government said that it was at the receiving end of baseless allegations, including one by Congress leader who claimed that over ₹2,200 crore was misappropriated.

“These are completely baseless allegations and we have come out with facts and figures," Deputy chief minister C.N.Ashwath Narayan said on Monday. He added that there was “abuse or misuse of funds".

However, the ₹290 crore is just the money spent by the health department (Karnataka State Drugs, Logistics, Warehousing Society) and is yet to provide a comprehensive statement of expenditure on the health crisis from all departments that have procured equipment relating to covid-19.

The response comes days after former chief minister Siddaramaiah and the newly sworn in Congress president, D.K.Shivakumar, among others levelled allegations against the government over alleged misappropriation of funds.

The government has already withdrawn orders relating to procurement after media reports.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa had to withdraw an order in which thousands of beds and other items were proposed to be taken on rent at ₹800 per day for the covid care centre (CCC) at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) that would cost ₹24 crore per month as against outright purchasing the same at under ₹5 crores. The incident, among others, led to the shunting out of the Bengaluru city corporation chief.

The tacit admission of irregularities had bolstered the opposition to intensify its attacks against the government including corruption and mismanagement of the covid-19 health crisis that is rapidly deteriorating in the state.

B.Sriramulu, Karnataka's health minister said that he was willing to resign if found guilty as charged by Siddaramaiah.

Medical education has procured ₹33 crore worth of equipment, the minister added.

Sriramulu said that the government had so far spent about ₹10.61 crore on procuring ventilators as against allegations of misappropriation to the tune of ₹120 crore. This includes about 28 high-specification ventilators at a cost of ₹18.2 lakh each and 80 out of the ordered 130 that cost around ₹5.6 lakh. The government also said that about 640 ventilators had come in from the centre’s PM Cares account.

He added that ₹79.35 crore was used to procure about 9.65 lakh PPE (personal protective equipment) and ₹11.51 crore to procure over 11 lakh N-95 face masks.

The minister said that ₹28.5 lakh was spent on procuring about 30,000 surgical gloves for its frontline workers.

"An amount of ₹2.65 crore was spent to procure around 25,000 litres of sanitiser," Sriramulu added.

