Karnataka govt tries to come clean on covid-19 expenses, but questions remain

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa had to withdraw an order in which thousands of beds and other items were proposed to be taken on rent at ₹800 per day for the covid care centre (CCC) at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) that would cost ₹24 crore per month as against outright purchasing the same at under ₹5 crores. The incident, among others, led to the shunting out of the Bengaluru city corporation chief.