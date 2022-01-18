Karnataka govt warns against spreading fake news, rumours on Covid-19. Read here

The Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 , says "Whoever makes or circulates a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic, shall on conviction, be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to one year or with fine. —Whoever makes or circulates a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic, shall on conviction, be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to one year or with fine."