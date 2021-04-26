Karnataka government on Monday announced that it will provide free vaccination all between the age of 18 and 45 years for free at the government hospitals. Several state governments including Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra, Kerala have already announced the same after Centre, last week, announced to extend its vaccination drive for people in this age bracket from 1 May.

The Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa took to Twitter on Monday to say, Covid19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to citizens between 18-44 years of age at all govt vaccination centers across Karnataka.

Union Govt vaccination drive for citizens above 45 years of age will continue, he said.

The chief minister also urged all the eligible candidates to register themselves from April 28.

Karnataka on Sunday reported over 34,000 coronavirus cases in the span of just 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began.

With 34,804 more patients testing positive for Covid-19 in the state, the total tally has now reached 13,39,210, according to the health bulletin. Of these, Bengaluru alone reported 20,733 cases in the last 24 hours.

Along with that, 143 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the state, taking the death toll to 14,426.

On Saturday, the state crossed the 13 lakh infection mark since the outbreak of COVID with the highest single-day spike of 29,438.

Amidst this explosive rise, the Karnataka government on Monday decided to impose stricter Covid-19 restrictions for two weeks, starting tomorrow night, 9 pm. The decision was taken following a high-level cabinet meeting regarding the coronavirus situation in the state chaired by the CM.

“We have come to a decision after speaking to all ministers and experts," Yediyurappa said in a press briefing after the cabinet meeting. He said, "From tomorrow night till next 14 days there will be a close down for the whole state."

As per the order, construction, manufacturing, agriculture, medical sectors will continue to operate during this period.

All essential shops to be open from 6 am to 10 am. After 10 am shops will close.

No public transport will be allowed, which means inter-and-intra-state travel will not be allowed during the curfew, except for emergency purposes. However, goods can be transported from one state to another.

Takeaway from restaurants and home delivery of alcohol has been allowed.

