The Karnataka govt has withdrawn a circular, which required government and private hospitals, to set aside a specified number of beds for Covid-19 treatment
Amid a decline in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government has withdrawn a circular, which required government and private hospitals, to set aside a specified number of beds for Covid-19 treatment.
Earlier, private hospitals were directed to reserve beds for Covid-19 treatment by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.
Meanwhile, Karnataka on Tuesday reported 4,452 new cases and 51 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,06,761 and toll to 39,447. There were 19,067 discharges today, pushing the total number of recoveries to 37,94,866, a health bulletin said.
Of the new cases, 2,139 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 8,604 people being discharged and 17 virus-related deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 72,414.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 5.01 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.14 per cent.
Of the 51 deaths, 17 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada (7), Kolar and Tumakuru (4), Ballari and Mysuru (3), Chitradurga, Dharwad and Udupi (2), followed by others.