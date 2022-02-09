Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka govt withdraws circular to reserve beds for Covid treatment in hospitals

Karnataka govt withdraws circular to reserve beds for Covid treatment in hospitals

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample for the Covid-19 test 
06:46 PM IST

  • The Karnataka govt has withdrawn a circular, which required government and private hospitals, to set aside a specified number of beds for Covid-19 treatment

Amid a decline in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government has withdrawn a circular, which required government and private hospitals, to set aside a specified number of beds for Covid-19 treatment.

Earlier, private hospitals were directed to reserve beds for Covid-19 treatment by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Tuesday reported 4,452 new cases and 51 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,06,761 and toll to 39,447. There were 19,067 discharges today, pushing the total number of recoveries to 37,94,866, a health bulletin said. 

Of the new cases, 2,139 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 8,604 people being discharged and 17 virus-related deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 72,414. 

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 5.01 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.14 per cent. 

Of the 51 deaths, 17 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada (7), Kolar and Tumakuru (4), Ballari and Mysuru (3), Chitradurga, Dharwad and Udupi (2), followed by others. 

After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded the second highest number of cases with 352, Mysuru 222, Tumakuru 221, Dakshina Kannada 146, Shivamogga 122, Hassan 103 and Dharwad 102. 

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,62,315 cases, Mysuru 2,27,458 and Tumakuru 1,58,223. 

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 17,16,457, followed by Mysuru 2,21,860 and Tumakuru 1,53,477. 

Cumulatively, a total of 6,28,91,697 samples have been tested, of which 88,797 were on Tuesday alone.

