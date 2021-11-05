As Covid-19 cases go down, the Karnataka government has decided to withdraw the night curfew, as per a new order issued on Friday.

“Night curfew, which is being imposed from 10 pm to 5 am, is herewith withdrawn," the order read.

In addition to this, the government has also allowed the resumption of horse racing in compliance with all Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Number of racing patrons attending horse racing shall be strictly as per the seating capacity of the venue and only fully vaccinated people will be allowed entry into such premises," the government said.

All schools in the state have reopened with strict adherence to Covid-19 related precautions and guidelines.

The government has also eased restrictions at the international airports in the state. The travellers no longer need to go through SPO2 routine checks (except in cases of fever, cough, cold, difficulty in breathing, etc) at airports.

In addition to this, the RT-PCR test report checking on arrival has also been discontinued, except for those from selected countries, notified by the Government of India, to be conducted at the airport.

Apart from this, the government had earlier decided to reopen swimming pools in the state with 50% capacity of each batch.

All visitors are required to be screened for fever and respiratory symptoms and only asymptomatic people who have taken both doses of anti-Covid jab will be allowed in.

Covid situation in state

Karnataka reported 261 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Thursday.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.48%.

During the same duration, 296 people recovered from the infection while five people succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the tally of the current active Covid cases to 8,267.

As per the bulletin, the state has recorded 29,89,275 Covid-19 cases so far. Out of this, 29,42,884 people have recovered from the infection while 38,095 people have lost their lives to it.

